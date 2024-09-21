Democrat Senate Wants to Draft Women, 18 Years and Over

What path to destruction would be complete without breaking up the American family by sending young women off to war? A female draft is once again on the table. The government wants your daughters and wives, 18 years and older.

Democrats say we will need men and women in the military. All hands on deck.

They are changing the military as we continue on a permanent war footing. The forces are coincidentally becoming a more Democrat-party-aligned military of women and transgenders over conservative men. Democrats have also called for drafting people here illegally to complete the picture. The military almost looks like it’s socially engineered.

Old Army slogan: Be All That You Can Be. New Army slogan: Ah screw it. Be what you can’t be. We’ll turn you into a “girl”!https://t.co/SpyEspbzU0 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 11, 2023

It’s in the NDAA Again

The Daily Signal reports that Senate Democrats are attempting to require women to register for the draft, but a group of Republican lawmakers is trying to stop them.

Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Mary Miller, R-Ill., led a group of 22 Republican lawmakers in opposition to efforts that would force women to register for Selective Service. The group wrote a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday. They said it would cripple the American family.

“A country that pursues radical social ideology over basic principles will not remain a strong, resilient nation.”

They urge Speaker Johnson to resist, but there is so much in it to resist. Democrats pad it with undigestible ideology.

According to a June report by The Hill, Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island who sponsored the bill, has defended the proposal to include women in the draft.

“Women are doing a remarkable job in our forces today, and if we were in a situation requiring a draft, I think we would need all able-bodied citizens 18 and above,” Reed claimed.

Drafting women is a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act 2025 (NDAA).

A girl army. I saw what that was like in the New York Fire Department. With a few exceptions, the men had to fight fires and protect the women firefighters. The military might be different, but few can argue that men have the physical advantage.