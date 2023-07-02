Radicals Hunt Down French Police, Burn & Loot Cities

The Islamists are not only terrorizing French cities and the people. They are looting and attacking police, whether off or on duty. Meanwhile, check out the moron French woman at the end, begging police not to arrest the rioters. Appeasement doesn’t work.

Geert Wilders wrote on Twitter, “Islamic governments and mullahs are outraged by the burning of a Quran in Sweden, but they are totally silent and indifferent about the burning of France by the people who share their violent ideology. Hypocrites.”

France doesn’t need just the police. They need the army.

Sadly, France is no longer France. The same thing is happening here.

More videos here and here.

Amy Mek

Islamic Rioters are Hunting Police in France; They Issued a Death Threat in a Startling New Video: ‘Allahu Akbar – We Are Muslims, We Have The Right to Kill You…..It’s over for all of you, cops.

The Muslims used Quranic principles as incitement to murder. This is what an actual insurrection looks like!

I can not post the video on Twitter; a French journalist was already forced to delete it.

France is going to extreme lengths to obfuscate the true gravity of these riots and the menacing threats from Islamic migrants.

Tens of thousands of brave officers are putting their lives on the line to protect the people of France. However, instead of providing unwavering support, the government is aiding in censoring the very real threats they face.

The question remains: why would they choose to obscure the dangers that law enforcement officers and citizens confront daily? Watch the video here that has been translated into English:

The radicals have guns and now a fuel truck. It is a war. Macron better wake up and stop going to concerts.

This does not bode well https://t.co/OfS2XUFrWc — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 1, 2023

An older French woman pleads with police not to arrest rioting Islamists in Lyon. They are angry that a criminal teen was shot and killed by a police officer, who is now charged with murder.

She’s on her knees, begging them while crying. This is the mind of the neo-liberal at work. This woman would rather see France burn. The France we knew is gone. It’s over. They won’t deport the crazies, so it’s over.

Lyon, France🇨🇵: Bleeding heart White leftist begs police to spare 3rd world invading savages who are burning the country to the ground. They continue to walk past her and attempt to restore order as the country enters its 5th night of civil war. pic.twitter.com/usZdLgVba9 — Udger (@Udger4) July 1, 2023

They’re chanting “Allahu Akbar.” It’s jihad.

They’re chanting Allahu Akbar as they torch France pic.twitter.com/57yqbmoRQd — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 2, 2023

