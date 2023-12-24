A Black Swan Event to Rock the United States in the New Year

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge gave her prediction for the New Year on Face the Nation and while ominous, it is possibly accurate.

She predicted a “black swan event”* that will have a “high impact” on national security. “I just feel a lot of concern that 2024 may be the year of a black swan event. This is a national security event with high impact that’s very hard to predict,” she said.

She cited several contributing factors, including the wars in Israel and Ukraine, as well as political polarization in the United States. Herridge left out the most glaring one – the open borders.

“There are a number of concerns I have that factor into that. Not only this sort of enduring heightened threat level that we’re facing — the wars in Israel, also Ukraine. And we’re so divided in this country in ways that we haven’t seen before,” Herridge explained. “And I think that just creates fertile ground for our adversaries like North Korea, China, and Iran. And that’s what concerns me most.”

Catherine Herridge Predicts a ‘Black Swan Event’ in 2024 “This is a national security event with high impact that’s very hard to predict”pic.twitter.com/iM80zhSSMn — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 24, 2023

A black swan is an unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences. Black swan events are characterized by their extreme rarity, severe impact, and the widespread insistence they were obvious in hindsight.

