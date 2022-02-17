Top Staffer Fired for a $100 Trucker Donation & Leftists Stirring Up Trouble in Ottawa

A top staffer for Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones was made to step away from her work after it was discovered that she donated $100 to the freedom convoy protests in Ottawa.

A spokesperson for the Ontario government told CityNews that Marion Isabeau Ringuette, who worked as the director of communications, “no longer works for the Ontario government.”

She donated as M.R. but was doxed by the leftist losers who hacked GiveSendGo.

She is one of many who are losing their jobs and being vilified.

THE LATEST IN OTTAWA

Allegedly, the leftists are trying to burn the toilets in Ottawa. With the radicals hanging out around the truckers, we can expect violence.

It’s probably time for the truckers to leave. We know which side Justin Trudeau comes down on and they don’t have a chance. I’m afraid for them.

Allegedly, there are only 300 trucks left.

They’ve already won. People who are capable of waking up, get it now.

