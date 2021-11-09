Raid on a Journalist: Blinding Lights, Thrown Against the Wall, Handcuffed, Forced to Surrender Notes

















On Saturday morning, a sleeping James O’Keefe was woken up by the FBI banging on his door in a predawn raid. They are oddly investigating the missing private diary of Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley.

The diary, which O’Keefe did not publish and did not steal, was published by National File and is suggestive of possible perversions by Joe himself.

With white blinding lights on him, the FBI threw O’Keefe against a wall, handcuffed him, and forced him to surrender many confidential reporter notes and source identities.

Maybe that is what they really wanted.

In a Fox News interview, O’Keefe described the raid:

“There were 10 FBI agents with a battering ram… they turned me around, handcuffed me, and threw me against the hallway. I was partially clothed in front of my neighbors. They confiscated my phone, they raided my apartment. On my phone were many of my reporter’s notes, a lot of my sources unrelated to this story, and a lot of confidential donor information to our news organization”.

Why is the FBI attacking anyone over someone’s personal diary? A diary? The source of the diary said s/he did not steal it and had lawful possession of it.

This is typical of the raids on other Republicans while Democrat criminals never suffer any indignities.

Watch:

James O’Keefe explains the predawn raid on his house Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/0isPUgPiNu — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) November 9, 2021

Full Interview

