Rand Paul blasts his colleagues: forget spending, open the economy

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky excoriated his colleagues in Congress for attempting to provide relief to Americans while putting the country in debt instead of opening up the economy.

“If you print up billions of dollars and give it to people, they are unlikely to spend it until you end the quarantine,” said Paul in his speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday. He just returned from his battle with coronavirus.

“The virus is still dangerous,” he added, “and we shouldn’t ignore the risks, but we should put those risks in perspective!”

Paul said that randomized studies show that America can manage the coronavirus without continuing the “draconian” lockdown policies.

“So today I arise in opposition to spending $500 billion more. The virus bailouts have already cost over two trillion dollars. Our annual deficit this year will approach four trillion dollars!” he said.

“We can’t continue on this course!” Paul added.

“No amount of bailout dollars will stimulate an economy that is being strangled by quarantine!” he exclaimed. “It is not a lack of money that plagues us, but a lack of commerce!”

Paul praised Americans on the frontline and then focused on the coming calamity.

“With the recent $2 trillion bailout we are borrowing faster than we have ever borrowed before!” he continued. “Had we practiced sound budgeting in the past, we would have been better, significantly better positioned to weather this storm.”

“Make no mistake. The massive economic calamity we’re experiencing right now is caused by government. Passing out $1,200 checks indiscriminately, to people who haven’t lost their job, will do nothing to rescue the country!” he explained.

“Our recovery only comes when the quarantine is ended,” Paul added.

The Cure is Worse Than the Disease

“We need to get past a one-size-fits-all approach to infectious disease!” he said.

“I don’t want to see this massive accumulation of debt destroy this great country,” Paul concluded. “So my advice to the Senate and to the American people is, let’s be aware of what we’re doing by creating all this new debt and let’s think before we jump to a terrible, terrible conclusion.”

