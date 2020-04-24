Devoted ‘Republican’ Meghan McCain will vote for sleepy Joe

It looks like Meghan McCain is a chip off the old block who will vote for senile, far-left Joe Biden while still claiming she’s a Republican. McCain told Andy Cohen during an episode this week of “Watch What Happens Live” that she has essentially made her mind up to cast a ballot for presumptive Dem nominee Joe Biden.

“So I just had a really long conversation with him a few days ago, like on Saturday, and I love him dearly, I keep telling everyone, I will promise you you will know who I’m voting for,” she said.

McCain often remarks on how she loves the Biden family. And she was very appreciative of the former vice president after her father was diagnosed with the same form of brain cancer Biden’s son, Beau, died from.

“But it really shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know there’s one man who has made pain in my life a living hell, and another man who has like literally shepherded me through the grief process, this really shouldn’t be rocket science for people,” she added.

The country doesn’t come first, just her feelings in the matter towards POTUS, just like dad.

Biden was plenty nasty to her dad in 2008. He called him an “angry man” who sought to take “the low road to the highest office in the land.” The media ran with it and it stuck.

“I guess when you vote with George W. Bush 90 percent of the time, your best hope is to attack your opponent 100 percent of the time,” the future-vice president said of John McCain.

He went after him for talking of clean coal and just about everything he stood for at the time.



