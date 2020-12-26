Rand Paul: ‘Governors should have never been allowed to become dictators’

Rand Paul blasted the fact that governors were allowed to become “czars” or “dictators.” He added that this is the first time that enormous power was put into the hands of so few. He notes that Congress is kicking the can down the road with no regard for the future when it comes to spending.

Paul talked about institutionalizing welfare, explaining that people in DC have big hearts and small brains.

Watch:

