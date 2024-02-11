President Donald Trump in Conway, South Carolina

Today, President Trump was in Conway, South Carolina, as South Carolinians prepared to vote early.

The former President addressed the crowd outside and promised to return to a bigger venue next time so everyone could get in.

“We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God.”
The full speech begins at 3:05:

South Carolinians know how to get rid of anti-Trump jerks, the same jerks who voted for Communist Democrat Joe Biden. Donald Trump is willing to risk prison for his country. He’s fearless.

These young people like Donald Trump.


