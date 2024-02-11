President Donald Trump in Conway, South Carolina

Today, President Trump was in Conway, South Carolina, as South Carolinians prepared to vote early.

The former President addressed the crowd outside and promised to return to a bigger venue next time so everyone could get in.

“We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God.”

The full speech begins at 3:05:

Trump reads THE SNAKE at his South Carolina rally & says he will carry out the biggest MASS DEPORTATION campaign in US history on DAY 1 of his 2nd administration. He said if you combine the 10 worst Presidents in US history, @JoeBiden has still done more damage than all of them. pic.twitter.com/DGtQW1j84E — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 10, 2024

DEVELOPING IN SOUTH CAROLINA: Hours before @realDonaldTrump is set to address voters in Nikki Haley’s home state, a massive crowd has already gathered, chanting, “USA, USA, USA!” WATCH pic.twitter.com/HsSkmxNCzK — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 10, 2024

The absolute SCENES coming out of South Carolina This is Trump addressing the OVERFLOW crowd today outside the actual event itself Bigger than 2016…never seen anything like it pic.twitter.com/Zw5SjGJSYU — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) February 10, 2024

WOW!!! South Carolina is Trump country! Shame on Nikki Haley for not dropping out and only staying in the race hoping the communist democrats lock Trump up!! Nikki is ending her political career!!! pic.twitter.com/3YWhF3D4bF — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) February 10, 2024

WATCH: President Trump just arrived for his rally in Conway, South Carolina! There are about 3,000 people outside who can’t get inside because the venue is at MAX CAPACITY! So President Trump gave a small speech to his supporters outside before he went inside! They were… pic.twitter.com/QUzhh7qo67 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 10, 2024

South Carolinians know how to get rid of anti-Trump jerks, the same jerks who voted for Communist Democrat Joe Biden. Donald Trump is willing to risk prison for his country. He’s fearless.

WATCH: 2 Anti-Trump protesters were just removed from the Trump rally in South Carolina. The crowd chanted “FUCK JOE BIDEN! FUCK JOE BIDEN” until the protesters were ejected. Trump said, “Go home to Mommy!” The crowd laughed and cheered! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/RzUTs8vT6F — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 10, 2024

These young people like Donald Trump.

South Carolina:

TRUMP HAS PROBLEMS CONNECTING WITH YOUNG PEOPLE? For More than half, it is their FIRST TIME at a Trump Rally! 2024 will not be a NORMAL Election!

Cyber warfare may shut it downl Deep State will do anything to prevent Trump being elected. pic.twitter.com/osvny9x9VL — TRUTH NOW ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sxdoc) February 10, 2024

Related