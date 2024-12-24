Trump Reacts to Biden’s Commutations: Monsters Will Be on Death Row

Donald Trump disagrees in the strongest terms with commuting the sentences of the worst murderers in the country. There were only 40 held in federal prisons. This commutation involves 37, not a large number, but it is more about sending a message.

What did we expect from an administration that lets foreign criminals pour in from around the world? What will Biden do on January 19th as a parting gift?

As Sentinel reported, the people now set to mingle with the general prison population are terrible people.

The pardons consists of five men who murdered children, nine who butchered fellow inmates, and one who killed a prison guard with a hammer while serving a life sentence for raping and murdering his wife – a US Marine, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Then there is the ex-Marine who killed two young girls and later a female naval officer, a Las Vegas man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old girl, a Chicago podiatrist who fatally shot a patient to keep her from testifying in a Medicare fraud investigation. Two men were convicted in a kidnapping-for-ransom scheme that resulted in the killings of five Russian and Georgian immigrants.

Jorge Avila-Torrez sexually assaulted and stabbed to death two girls — Laura Hobbs, 8, and Krystal Tobias, 9 — who had been riding their bicycles in their neighborhood in a suburb north of Chicago in 2005.

All 37 deserve the punishments they received. Here are more:

Four years later, he strangled naval officer Amanda Snell, 20, inside her barrack in Arlington, Va.

Kaboni Savage was convicted of committing or ordering the deaths of 12 people, including four children, as a Philadelphia drug dealer.

James Roane, Jr. participated in the murder of 11 people as a drug dealer in Richmond, Va.

Marvin Gabrion, who was sentenced for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Rachel Timmerman. He also murdered her 11-month-old baby, Shannon. Biden just took this man off death row.

Daniel Troya and Ricard Sanchez Jr. were sentenced for the brutal murder of a family of 4 in Florida. Biden just took these murderers off death row.

Career criminal Brandon Council walked into CresCom Bank in Conway, SC, pulled out a gun, and shot Donna Major three times; then, he killed a young wife and mother, Katie Skeen. Neither of these women resisted. They didn’t even know what was going on at the time of their murders.

The Monsters Will Create More in General Pop

What people don’t realize is these heartless people make the prisons more dangerous. It’s not merciful to spare them. They showed no mercy for their victims. It is also a deterrent.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley congratulated the president for showing compassion. How is it compassion for anyone except very dangerous people who will likely kill again in prison or form a gang or rape some of the more innocent criminals?

Donald Trump reacted with promises to put deserving prisoners on death row:

Trump: “Anyone caught trafficking minors will get the death penalty immediately” pic.twitter.com/kodgGBxqn0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 24, 2024

I represent a client detained without bail for months in Seattle. Guess what his primary alleged crime was? Not wearing a mask in public. https://t.co/4ExMUooJ95 — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) December 24, 2024

