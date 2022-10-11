You haven’t Heard It All Until You Heard This: The Dating App and the FBI

Anonymous users of a right-wing dating app founded by former Donald Trump staffers reported they received calls from the FBI after answering a question about Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters stormed and walked around in the US Capitol building.

The app, The Right Stuff, wasn’t doing very well since not enough women signed up, but the FBI connection is a real nonstarter.

Answering a profile prompt question that asked, “January 6 was …” has led to them being contacted by law enforcement.

Several comments referred to a call from the FBI or police:

“App asks about January 6th … I said I was there because I was, I’m a patriot … I get a call from an FBI agent the SAME DAY????,” reads one review.

“Seriously, what stunt are they trying to pull? Whoever developed this has to be deep state setting us up … I came here to find love, not a damn warrant.”

Another wrote, “I answered the question about January 6th honestly, and the next day I had two police officers at my door telling me that they got a call alleging that I was involved in domestic terrorism???

“Do not use this app unless you want to be harassed by left-wing fascists.”

Yet another commented, “I have a friend who worked as a coder on this app and he showed me proof that the FBI added backdoor access.”

This is a report from The Australian. It could be left-wing people trying to hurt the app, or it could be true. We can’t confirm because we’d have to download the app, and the FBI could be watching! They do seem paranoid.

