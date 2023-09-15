Randi Weingarten Suggests Parental Rights Advocates Are Racist Segregationists

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) slammed American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten on Wednesday for her comparison of parental rights advocates to Jim Crow-era segregationists.

She claimed white liberals will cry racism to win a fight.

Scott said Weingarten has possibly done the most damage to students in poor communities recently after she claimed school choice and parental rights advocates were similar to segregationists who opposed the historic Supreme Court ruling on Brown v. Board of Education. The ruling ended racial segregation in public schools, reports Washington Examiner.

Randi Weingarten likened parental rights and school choice advocates to segregationists: She says the words “choice” and “parental rights” are the same kind of words that were used in reaction to school desegregation by opponents of the Brown v. Board of Education decision.

Choice is racist now?

Randi Weingarten likened parental rights and school choice advocates to segregationists: She says the words “choice” and “parental rights” are the same kind of words that were used in reaction to school desegregation by opponents of the Brown v. Board of Education decision. pic.twitter.com/XDvP12pWbU — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) September 13, 2023

Weingarten likes segregation.

We’ve also filed multiple civil rights complaints against school districts for engaging in these divisive and illegal practices. Here’s a thread of a few exampleshttps://t.co/iQzCLUuWWW — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) September 13, 2023

