Special Counsel Jack Smith Wants to Gag Donald Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith wants a “narrowly tailored” gag order on Donald Trump. In other words, the allegedly weaponized DOJ that constantly leaks cherry-picked information wants a gag order on the Republican GOP presidential candidate.

Prosecutors request a well-defined restriction prohibiting Trump from making statements about prospective witnesses.

INTEGRITY OF THE PROCEEDINGS?

In a filing, Smith’s office accused Trump of engaging in a sweeping campaign of disinformation and harassment intended to intimidate prosecutors and undermine public confidence in the judicial system during his prosecution.

“In service of his criminal conspiracies, through false public statements, the defendant sought to erode public faith in the administration of the election and intimidate individuals who refuted his lies,” the filing said.

“The defendant is now attempting to do the same thing in this criminal case — to undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses,” the filing said.

If approved by Judge Tanya Chutkan, the “well-defined restriction” would prohibit Trump from making statements regarding the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses.

IT’S NOT NARROW

It’s not narrow, as Smith claims. As Julie Kelly says, “Despite Jack Smith’s claims he wants a “narrow” gag order, this would prevent Trump from posting/saying anything about Smith, Chutkan, DC jury pool, the FBI, the DOJ in general, Bill Barr, Mike Pence, and a host of other figures/agencies.”

That leaves him at a decided disadvantage unless every one of those people, including the DOJ, is also gagged.

