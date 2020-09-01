Random vicious bottle attack on an older man by a young thug

A random 66-year-old man was injured in an unprovoked attack in New York City and it was caught on surveillance video released by the NYPD.

Police say that the attack occurred on Aug. 23 in broad daylight in Harlem.

The video shows a man walking with what appears to be a briefcase in one hand and a grocery bag with items inside in the other hand. Then another man runs up behind him and strikes him forcefully with a bottle.

Police say that the victim fell to the ground and was beaten several more times with the bottle by the assailant who fled soon afterward.

The victim suffered numerous injuries to his face and his head but refused immediate medical attention.

Some neighbors in the area were shocked but said that it’s generally safe.

Other neighbors said they were not surprised.

“I live in New York City, nothing don’t shock me out here, trust me, nothing!” said a woman who works in the area.

Laundromat worker Dunia Diaz said she’s always on the lookout for random attacks.

“You don’t expect to come to work and be surprised with anything like that. It’s scary. It’s scary,” Diaz said. “I’m always looking. I keep my eyes everywhere.”

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the attacker.

Watch: