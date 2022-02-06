Rapinoe Doesn’t Have to Worry About Representing the US

Megan Rapinoe, 36, the publicly anti-American soccer player who knelt during the National Anthem, didn’t make the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the upcoming She Believes Cup.

Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, and Christen Press didn’t make it either.

U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski picked a squad of young and experienced women including Sophia Smith and Ashley Sanchez.

“It doesn’t mean that all these players that have done well in the past are just going to come back here in the next camp because they’ve done well a year ago or two years ago,” Andonovski said, via ESPN. “There’s a reason why we’re not calling Mia Hamm or Julie Foudy in camp, right? So the same goes here: they need to perform, they need to play in their markets, they need to play well in their markets, and show that they can still contribute and be valuable for the national team.”

Some fans find it disrespectful and want Vlatoko canceled.

Losing and trashing the country you’re supposed to represent is disrespectful too. Announcing you wouldn’t go to the “F-ing White House” if invited is disrespectful as well.

Alex Morgan is another one who could be more respectful. After scoring the second goal in the World Cup for a 2-1 win over England, Morgan celebrated by pretending to drink a cup of tea, hoisting a pinkie in the air.

During the ticker-tape parade in New York City, Rapinoe and at least two of her teammates appeared drunk as they cursed in front of families lined up to see them. At one point during the ceremony, Rapinoe shouted, “hide your kids, hide your wives, lock your F-kin doors because I got the key to the Muthat-kin city and I’m comin for all yo f-kin b-ches.”

Whatever that means.

everyone in New York City upon finding out from @Ashlyn_Harris that the #USWNT has keys to the city: “YES!!!!!!COME THE HELL IN!!!!!!!!!! SAVE US!!!!!!”#USWNTParade pic.twitter.com/DTFdJ6U3Cf — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) July 10, 2019

Viewership went down considerably.

Perhaps the women should have worked harder for the honor to be on the team.

OLYMPIC DISAPPOINTMENT

They weren’t winners on the U.S. Olympic stage. Instead, they suffered their worst Olympics. The USWNT had a severely disappointing showing with a veteran-laden roster and the now-deleted women.

Rapinoe, Morgan, and Press were all on the squad when the U.S. went just 1-1-1 in group play. The USWNT suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Sweden in its first game of the group stage.

After a 6-1 victory New Zealand, Team USA slugged through a 0-0 draw with Australia and finished behind Sweden in Group G. They needed penalty kicks to beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and fell 1-0 to Canada in the semifinals. The 4-3 victory over Australia got them a bronze when they should have won gold. They were a big disappointment.

Rapinoe was infuriated over the team statement:

“The nerve and the audacity to say what they did in that statement — it is an honor and a privilege that we all have in this country?” she said. “I don’t think so. I don’t think we do all have that in this country. So it missed the entire point, clearly.”

Now she doesn’t have to worry about representing a country she doesn’t think is an honor and privilege to represent.

