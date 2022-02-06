Howard Stern: “F* Them…F* Their Freedom…I Hate All These People”

Howard Stern went on a rant against so-called anti-vaxxers, who are really anti-mandaters, on his SiriusXM show this week.

“As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine… When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country?” he said on Tuesday’s The Howard Stern Show. “F*** them. F*** their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bulls***.”

Those ‘vaccines’ aren’t the same. The measles and mumps vaccines worked because they weren’t viruses.

The 67-year-old shock-jock added, “the other thing I hate is that all these people with COVID who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up.”

He doesn’t seem to want them to get treated.

“Go f*** yourself,” he said. “You had the cure, and you wouldn’t take it.”

Stern also railed against his conservative peers who died from COVID-19.

“It’s really funny when these radio, the radio guys are the best… four of them died, four of them were like ranting on the air they will not get vaccinated. They were on fire, these guys. It was like day after day, they were all dying, and then their dying words are ‘I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it,'” he declared.

Stern’s longtime co-host, Robin Quivers, chimed in, saying she has “trouble drumming up compassion” for “people that stupid.”

“Me too,” Stern agreed.

“Where do I have that clip of that Marc Bernier, the guy who died?” Stern asked, referring to the right-wing radio host who called himself “Mr. Anti-Vax.”

“Yeah, he’s dead,” Stern said. “He no longer walks.”

Do these people care that the families of the deceased will hear this and suffer even more? Stern and Quivers are heartless.

