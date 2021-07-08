Rashida clearly defines where Democrats are going



















Democrats clearly want to dismantle everything in the United States that allows us to be free. They will replace it with a dark and dystopian world.

In the clip below, Rashida Tlaib literally says “we must eliminate funding for CBP, ICE and their parent organization DHS.”

Do you think any of us can be free without law enforcement?

She doesn’t want the borders protected or the interior.

Democrats who support her, which appears to be all of them, are clearly communists and fascists.

Watch:

