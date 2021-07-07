Confirmed! Swampy NSA is going after Tucker to discredit him



















Tucker Carlson confirmed that the NSA cannot legally listen into or monitor the conversations or communications of American citizens.

However, Tucker Carlson explained that it is not stopping them from leaking information on him to the leftists in the MSM.

Obviously, they want to discredit him. The media is in lockstep with the Democrat Party and this is how they all operate.

“It’s entirely real,” Tucker said repeatedly. “They essentially confirmed it.”

Watch:

