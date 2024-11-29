Rashida Tlaib Posts a Hateful Thanksgiving Message

Rashida Tlaib is about an un-American as an American can get. She takes the worst of past events and highlights them from a one-sided viewpoint. There were atrocities on both sides. It was normal for the times.

For Thanksgiving, she decided to send this downer:

“This Thanksgiving, we mourn the Indigenous people killed by European settlers and the United States in order to steal their land. From here to Palestine, we stand in solidarity with all Indigenous people as they fight for freedom on their own land,” Tlaib wrote on X for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Happy Thanksgiving to you, too, Rashida. She is one of the many who hate this country and its people.

She has no business being in Congress. We need some standards.

