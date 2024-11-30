Scott Jennings Is on the LA Times Editorial Board & Oliver Darcy’s Mad

Scott Jennings is a conservative commenter on CNN who regularly bests the panel of left-wingers. On Friday, he announced he had joined the Los Angeles Times editorial board as part of the owner’s new directive to transform the paper into a publication that represents all voices.

Jennings praised L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on X for his “important and groundbreaking” mission.

“It’s true – I’ve accepted @DrPat SoonShiong’s invitation to join the editorial board of the @latimes,” Jennings wrote on X.

“I’ve written columns for the paper over the last few years and was honored to do so under such a storied and important masthead. I love newspapers and believe in strong journalism and strong opinion pages that represent a wide array of views. I approach my commentary jobs by starting with the truth and then providing my honest opinion based on my conservative values and experience. I think Dr Soon-Shiong is doing something important and groundbreaking, and am honored he asked me to play a role in that,” he continued.

The paper’s owner said last week that he had invited the CNN senior political commentator to join the editorial board as part of this new direction.

“That’s why I want Scott on our new editorial board!!! Growing the board with experts who have thoughtful balanced views, and new candidates are accepting the challenge to join us! Way to go, Scott, and thanks for accepting. Stay tuned we are making this happen,” Soon-Shiong wrote Thursday on X.

Soon-Shiong told Fox News that he wanted to make his paper more balanced. It’s been far-left for years. He wants the news and opinion clearly separated.

From far-left to balanced. That mustn’t sit well with the staff they currently have.

The Interview with the Far-Left

Propagandist Oliver Darcy interviewed Soon-Shiong on the phone about his desire to start from scratch with a revamped editorial board.

The conversation soon deteriorated after Darcy blasted Jennings for his “dishonest” commentary. He wrote that Jennings’ career “hinges on defending a politician (President-elect Donald Trump) who subjects the populace to an endless stream of lies and conspiracy theories.”

Scott Jennings is pro-Trump.

Soon-Shiong said that was his opinion, and know-it-all left-winger Darcy said otherwise.

Darcy is insufferable.

He told Soon-Shiong it was his job to “interrogate power” and that he would “never shy away from, respectfully, asking tough questions to those who have it.”

Soon-Shiong’s staff ended the conversation.

“If he wanted a safe space, he came to the wrong place,” said the man who gives puff interviews to people who agree with him.

For a moment, I thought there might be hope for the media, but there isn’t as long as there are Oliver Darcy’s.

Jennings is awesome!

When I said on @cnn last night that @X is the most ideologically balanced platform, folks weren’t happy. Survey says… pic.twitter.com/VXVEbvwd38 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 26, 2024

