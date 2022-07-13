Raw Footage of Uvalde Murders from the Hallway

The Austin American-Statesman released the edited and full video of the murders in the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The clip below is the abridged version so people can see what took place in a briefer 4-minute clip. The film is taken from the hallway, not the classrooms. They removed the sound of the children screaming as the gunman entered the classroom.

From the Statesman:

You hear children screaming, and more gunshots, followed by a pause, and then more gunshots, and then sporadic gunshots. Authorities have said he fired more than 100 shots. Some three minutes after the shooting begins, three officers initially respond and run to the classroom door, where there is more gunfire, and the three officers retreat to the end of the hallway and stand behind the corners that provide some cover.

For the next hour-plus, officers congregate and amass in the hallway, and then more show up. Heavily armed officers from at least five agencies stand in the hallway that lead to the classrooms. These officers carry dozens of high-powered rifles, handguns, vests, helmets, camouflage gear, and shields.

Children were calling 911 from the classrooms, begging for help as this took place.

Nineteen children and two teachers were murdered.

Related