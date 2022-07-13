Dr. First Lady Jill Woos the ‘Breakfast Taco’ Voting Bloc

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists, for the first time ever in US history, had to tell a First Lady that “we are not tacos”. Bet they didn’t think they would ever have to say that.

National Association of Hispanic Journalists: “We Are Not Tacos” 😂 pic.twitter.com/updW0ziGf5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 12, 2022

All normal people know that people who came from Mexico, Central America, Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and so on, are not breakfast tacos. But, rather, they are Americans. They are politicians, farmers, clerks, nurses, doctors, chefs, landscapers, hard workers, parents sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and often God-fearing people.

Tell your Democrat friends, Hispanic people are AMERICANS, not Latinx or breakfast tacos.

EdD Jill also called them LatinX which is clearly phony, pandering, and condescending. There is no equal translation in Spanish or Portuguese.

Calling all these different people Hispanics is even silly. They all come from very different countries. The Left puts them in one big cauldron of anonymity to seduce them as a voting bloc. That’s how they treat them – just a voting bloc.

However, since 2008, Americans from south of the border have voted in increasingly higher numbers for Republicans. They should be Republicans since that’s where their values are.

Also, the correct pronunciation of a small Spanish convenience store called a bodega is /boʊˈdeɪ.ɡə/. EdD Jill called it a bogeda.

“It is painful when they pander.”@BiancaDLGarza slammed first lady Jill Biden for saying the Hispanic community is as “unique” as “breakfast tacos,” and mispronouncing “bodega.” #JohnBachmanNow pic.twitter.com/SiGPpg7sol — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 12, 2022

Jill’s Breakfast Taco People Respond

From now on, all Latinos will be addressed as Tacos per Jill Biden 🤡🤡🤡 WATCH: https://t.co/LApDYTQyHt

LISTEN: https://t.co/Nf8HBkQcZz pic.twitter.com/USf2Jbgyl3 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 13, 2022

“The diversity of this community is as unique as breakfast tacos” – Jill Biden Breakfast taco, post-workout taco, which unique taco are you? pic.twitter.com/OWEPTGKOqY — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) July 12, 2022

.@seanhannity on Jill Biden’s ‘breakfast tacos’ remark: ‘Baffling and bewildering blunders’ run in Biden family https://t.co/G8UnadkBbE — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 13, 2022

Woke Democrats think Hispanics are tacos. Unfortunately for them, we’re voters. Help me beat Joe Biden’s “Latinx” puppet. Buy your shirt ➡️ https://t.co/gpDmOVxUj2 pic.twitter.com/8cNdYvol5B — Cassy Garcia for Congress (@CasandraLGarcia) July 12, 2022

JILL BIDEN: As unique as the breakfast tacos. JOE BIDEN: I just have one thing to say. pic.twitter.com/LRBGUfCWip — Danielle Alvarez (@Danielle_Alva) July 12, 2022

