In Hochul & Bragg’s Dem NY,

No Bail for Cartel Drug Smugglers w/ $1.2 Million of Meth

By James S. Soviero

On Monday federal authorities said a pair of suspected Mexican drug-cartel smugglers got busted with a $1.2 million stash of crystal meth — but had to be freed thanks to New York’s lax bail laws.

The two California men, Luis Estrada and Carlos Santos were allegedly caught red-handed by the US Drug Enforcement Administration as part of a multi-agency investigation. Authorities said Estrada, 19, and the 34-year-old Santos were nabbed with 165 pounds of crystal meth while attempting to make two drop-offs. Yet frustrated agents had to stand by and watch as the suspects were cut loose on just supervised release.

With over 100,000 Americans killed by overdoses last year, you may be asking how can that possibly be true? It’s because the duo could only be charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as opposed to a narcotic, under the state’s outdated drug laws. The charge does not qualify for bail according to the Empire State’s soft-on-crime 2019 bail-reform measures.

“This is a serious problem,” said New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan. “The failure to include methamphetamine crimes among bail-eligible offenses was probably an oversight.

She continued, “At the time the bail laws were changed, New York City was not a distribution hub for methamphetamine. Now it is, and we are unable to …. ask for bail, even if we arrest someone with no ties to the city and a load worth millions of dollars.”

“I hope that when legislators are better informed they will make a change,” she added.

From Prosecutor Brennan’s lips to God’s ears.

But in Democrat-run, criminals first, “woke” New York, who’s going to inform the far left legislators? Certainly NOT cowardly Gov. Kathy Hochul, or DA Alvin “turn em loose” Bragg.

That’s even as drug overdose deaths skyrocket. Its blood on their hands. Not that they really seem to give a damn.

