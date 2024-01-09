Ray Epps Gets Special Sentencing Privileges

According to The Gateway Pundit, Obama-appointed Chief Judge James Boasberg will sentence Ray Epps today via a secret Zoom call. The DA recommended only six months in prison. The sentencing was supposed to be public and in-person, and The Gateway Pundit planned to film as J6er Eric Clark served him with a lawsuit.

Again, Epps received special privileges. One must wonder if he’ll even get six months. If he does, he will be out quickly for good behavior.

There is something we don’t know about Ray Epps.

Meanwhile, he’s all over the J6 videos telling everyone to go into the Capitol on J6. Here he is with Eric Clark next to him. Clark, 44, is one of the people he instigated.

Clark, a Louisville, Kentucky man, was arrested and charged in 2021 in connection with the violent U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

FBI Louisville announced on Twitter that Eric Clark was arrested on May 4. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

It’s not clear what the FBI means by “violent entry” since it means all sorts of thing for different people.

Clark is in the Guy Fawkes mask, and you can see he’s next to Ray Epps in the bottom clip. The police are throwing grenades and gassing people.

For additional context, here’s that same footage synced up with bodycam footage and a third angle: pic.twitter.com/vUqOb46MKn — Cory Cullington (@CoryCullington) January 1, 2024

The only person who isn’t calm is Ray Epps. He claimed he tried to de-escalate, but nowhere does he look like he was trying to de-escalate.

Related