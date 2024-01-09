Mark Cuban Admits He’s Racist During a Kerfuffle with Musk

”I know I’m prejudiced. I know I’m bigoted in a lot of different ways. You know, and I’ve said this before, if I see a black kid in a hoodie at night on the other side of the street, you know, on the same side of the street, I’m probably going to walk to the other side.”

Cuban added that he would also cross the street to avoid “a white guy with a shaved head and lots of tattoos.”

That’s not necessarily prejudiced. It could be common sense. If you live in a neighborhood with a lot of black crime, it’s wise. If you are in a safe neighborhood, you could be racist. As a woman walking alone at night, I cross the street when any man approaches. Years ago, men were polite and crossed the street to make the woman feel safe.

Generalizations don’t work.

This explains Mark Cuban’s ridiculous overcompensation regarding racism. Same thing happened with #MeToo guys who got bust suddenly becoming fake ardent feminists. pic.twitter.com/7VmuDO79BT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

Elon Musk and Mark Cuban have been arguing about [Marxist] corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion.

On Monday, Musk criticized a diversity goal set by United Airlines’ pilot training academy, United Aviate Academy. The airline wanted its academy to have “50% of enrolled students who are women and/or people of color.”

“The airline industry can’t find enough qualified pilots even without insane DEI requirements!” Musk wrote on X.

Musk’s response was later rebutted by Cuban, who told Musk that the goal applied to the training school and not the airline itself.

“Once they graduate, it’s a multi-year process to have an OPPORTUNITY to pilot for United,” Cuban wrote.

“Since I’m a nice guy and want you to be fully informed, I’ll share with you the benefit of the 60 seconds I spent looking for how the program works. BTW, looks like multiple layers of merit-based evaluations before they can fly for United…,” Cuban continued while attaching a link to the academy’s website.

[You’re still starting out with the lesser candidate, perhaps not as talented, knowledgeable, smart, or lacking in common sense. Even if that isn’t true, it’s racist and sexist to choose by race, gender, or sex. Anyway, the premise is wrong and un-American.]

Musk didn’t agree with Cuban.

“Mark Cuban is a racist,” Musk told a user named “The Rabbit Hole” on X.

Mark Cuban is a racist https://t.co/89shyPEIK4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024



I think it makes no sense at all. Who would want to fly on an airline where the pilot got the job because the individual was chosen with a racist, Marxist policy? They’re still lowering the standards across the board, and ignoring earned placement in training programs. What do you think?

I won’t fly on United.

