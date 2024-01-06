Rep. Said Government Ops Lured Americans Into a Trap on J6

Rep. Clay Higgins believes the Republican House is close to revealing information about J6 that proves it was a trap. He said a large number of deep-state actors “lured Americans” from around the country into a “set stage.”

He said they have a great deal of evidence compiled. They will roll that evidence out when ready.

We know that the FBI embedded themselves into various groups online – Americans who were voicing their concerns and airing their grievances with each other about COVID-19 oppression, and those individuals were targeted by the FBI. They were almost universally Republicans and largely Trump supporters. He found that the FBI agents who were embedded in these groups were among the first to recommend a radical occupation of the Capitol.

The FBI used manipulative methods with the American citizenry. Americans have the right to talk about whatever they want to talk about. The FBI infiltrated, prodded, provoked, recommended gear to wear, used language that incited, and to complete the strategy, they had FBI agents dressed as Trump supporters who knew their way around the Capitol.

Higgins said the Capitol is a maze, and there was no way someone who had never been to the Capitol would have known which doors to go to and how to get around.

Rep. Higgins said these people would have never engaged in this behavior had the FBI not prodded and guided them.

There’s a lot more:

Ep. 61 This the smartest, best informed account of what actually happened on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/U9yCWRVJSd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 6, 2024

