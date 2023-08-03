READ Devon Archer’s Testimony

Devon Archer’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee was released, and you can read it below. The way the Bidens operate seems very self-protective. As VP, Biden shouldn’t have worked with foreign entities sharing his “brand,” as Archer called it.

Archer knew nothing about $5 million payment and said Burisma wanted to keep the prosecutor (Shokin) in place since he was under control.

“Whoever the next person that was brought in was — you know, the fact that he was — this is the total, this is the narrative spun to me, that Shokin being fired was a — was not good, because he was like under control as relates to Mykola [Zlochevsky],” Archer testified.

That contradicts the FD-1023.

Archer also testified that Hunter Biden had his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, on speakerphone around business associates several times in ten years. Burisma would have gone out of business if it weren’t for the “Biden brand.”

“My only thought is that I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it. That’s my, like, only honest opinion,” Archer said in his testimony. “The capabilities to navigate D.C. that they were able to, you know, basically be in the news cycle. And I think that preserved them from a, you know, from a longevity standpoint.”

“Well, I think there was — there are particular, you know, objectives that Burisma was trying to accomplish. And a lot of it’s about opening doors, you know, globally in D.C. And I think that, you know, that was the, you know — and then obviously having those doors opened, you know, sent the right signals, you know, for Burisma to, you know, carry on its business and be successful,” Archer testified.

He said Hunter wasn’t overt and just used the “Brand.”

In one particular instance, Archer testified that in 2014, he, Hunter Biden, and two Burisma executives, Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharskyi, were at the Four Seasons hotel in Dubai. They were having drinks following a Burisma board meeting. Zlochevsky, according to Archer, told Hunter Biden that Burisma needed “help from the United States government” to deal with the pressure the company was under from Shokin, the Ukraine prosecutor allegedly investigating Burisma. Archer then stepped away, and Hunter Biden was told to call “D.C.”

Sleazy people. Lots of plausible deniability here.

The information comes from The Washington Examiner.

READ HERE

Devon Archer Transcript by Washington Examiner

Related