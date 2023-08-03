Contesting Elections Is “Only Illegal… in Marxist Hellholes”

Mike Davis, founder of Article III Project, weighed in on the Trump indictments. He said, “It is not illegal to challenge elections in the United States of America. It’s only illegal to challenge elections in third-world Marxist hellholes. That’s why Democrats were not charged for challenging Republican presidential wins in 1968, 2000, 2004, and 2016.”

.@mrddmia: “It is not illegal to challenge elections in the United States of America. It’s only illegal to challenge elections in third-world Marxist hellholes. That’s why Democrats were not charged for challenging Republican presidential wins in 1968, 2000, 2004, and 2016.” pic.twitter.com/1YoR30ZRx9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 3, 2023

Mark Levin did a fine job of tearing the indictment apart. Does it matter? The jury and the judge will not be fair. They won’t be fair in New York City or Fulton County.

Mark Levin SHREDS Biden DOJ indictment against Trump in HALF on LIVE TV, then SNAPS at Mike Pence for turning on Trump: “This indictment is CRAP!”🔥 pic.twitter.com/n9KdWaQKC2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2023

Mike Davis was on Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday, calling Jack Smith, of the notorious Trump indictments, a hitman.

“I didn’t realize that objecting to elections was a felony in the United States of America. At least it wasn’t in 1968, 2000, 2004, and 2016 when Democrats objected…I mean, it’s just unreal what Merrick Garland and Jack Smith are doing here. They’re leading America into a very, very dangerous place,” Davis said.

“Jack Smith is a political hitman sent in to take out Republican presidential candidates, like he did with Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell back before 2016. He was overturned unanimously by the Supreme Court eight to nothing. It would have been nine to nothing, but Justice Scalia passed away. It is very hard, as you know, to get overturned, a criminal conviction overturned. He did it unanimously. So that’s where this is heading. Again, the problem is the Supreme Court probably will not take this case before the 2024 presidential election,” Davis continued.

“Any Republican politician who thinks what Merrick Garland and Jack Smith are doing here is justified have disqualified themselves from elected office,” Davis concluded.

Every time an announcement comes out tying the Bidens to corruption, Donald Trump is indicted the next day. Hunter’s business partner, Devon Archer, testified before the House Oversight Committee on Monday. On Tuesday, DJT was indicted. It is the sixth time that has happened. Today, the testimony was released, and today the DOJ arrested two military men who allegedly stole and tried to sell secrets to China.

We’re sure it’s all coincidental. A weaponized DOJ wouldn’t time things for political expediency, certainly.

