Read draft EO, calls out social media for working with CCP

The executive order calls out social media for working with the Chinese Communist Party and its military. That’s a surprise.

It addresses Section 230 and calls large social media platforms “the functional equivalent of a traditional public forum” and states these firms “should not infringe on protected speech”.

It also establishes watchlists for the Attorney General. That could be foreboding.

The White House reveals in the EO that they received “over 16,000 complaints of online platforms censoring or otherwise taking action against users based on their political viewpoints”. The complaints system has been online since May 2019.

This is a draft and not the finished EO.

Trump’s Draft Executive… by Raheem Kassam on Scribd