Read The Heavily Redacted Affidavit on the Raid at Mar-a-Lago

The heavily redacted, 38-page affidavit unsealed Friday by a federal judge in Florida that the FBI used to obtain a search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property on Aug. 8 contains approximately 20 pages that are either significantly or fully redacted.

The FBI claimed they had “probable cause” to believe that “additional records containing classified information would be found on the premises of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home beyond what he had previously turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration.”

This is confusing because they knew there were other boxes marked classified when they searched in June and didn’t take them.

Looking at a glance is a petty, cherry-picking nothing burger.

sdfla_9_22-mj-08332-ber_66_0 by M Dowling on Scribd

