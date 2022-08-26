Donald Trump Responds to Affidavit ‘Justifying’ Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump responded to the heavily redacted [cherry-picking nothing burger] affidavit on TruthSocial. Everything unredacted was already leaked by the corrupt DOJ/FBI.

“Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on “Nuclear,” a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover – WE GAVE THEM MUCH. Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!”

Mr. Trump is correct when he says the affidavit doesn’t appear to support a raid. They knew the boxes MARKED TOP SECRET were locked up at Mar-a-Lago. They were there in June when the FBI searched. They saw them then. The FBI called Mr. Trump and asked him to put another padlock on it.

The FBI-DOJ claimed Donald Trump might destroy the evidence. Thus, they needed to raid.

