Readers, I Give You the President of the United States

By
M. Dowling
-
Our President just reads off a teleprompter without knowing what he is saying. That’s why he reads, ‘end of quote’ in the first clip. It’s not a slip. He’s done it before. Sometimes he repeats what is in his earpiece.

It is disgraceful that Democrats knowingly put in a figurehead as president. It’s like living in The Truman Show.

Watch:

Four More to Refresh Your Memory

In this clip, after he says he’ll freeze deportations once he becomes president, he tells someone off camera, “I lost that line.”


