Readers, I Give You the President of the United States

















Our President just reads off a teleprompter without knowing what he is saying. That’s why he reads, ‘end of quote’ in the first clip. It’s not a slip. He’s done it before. Sometimes he repeats what is in his earpiece.

It is disgraceful that Democrats knowingly put in a figurehead as president. It’s like living in The Truman Show.

Watch:

NEW – Biden reads from the teleprompter incl. an “end of quote” notice.pic.twitter.com/DhNwl2pwzc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 23, 2021

Four More to Refresh Your Memory

In this clip, after he says he’ll freeze deportations once he becomes president, he tells someone off camera, “I lost that line.”

Joe Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked Social Security claim🤪 Joe Biden is the Ron Burgundy of politics. If it’s on the teleprompter he will read it. Clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed… no wonder China desperately wants him to win! pic.twitter.com/Q4EWZwJkUv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2020

Yo this dude has a guy in his ear piece telling him to “salute the marines” and instead of saluting the marines, Biden just says “salute the marines” 😂🤣🥴♿️ pic.twitter.com/IYg1ShBASn — Thomas Groyperson (@TomGroyperson) January 22, 2021

Joe Biden asks staff to call on reporters because he doesn’t “have his list” pic.twitter.com/c6m1zIM2V0 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) September 4, 2020

