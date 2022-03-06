Reading, Writing, Arithmetic [which is racist] and ‘F You’ De Santis

Marxist Gender Studies is now in the PK-12 school system. The instruction has gone from protecting people with different sexual preferences to indoctrinating children of all ages to think they can be any gender they want and should consider it.

The legislation, which recently passed Florida’s House of Representatives, would ban “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in the state’s primary schools. The bill, championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, will now head to the GOP-controlled Senate where it is expected to pass.

The reason the law is being passed is that parents are responsible for handling sexual orientation, not the schools.

The Gay Mafia, not normal gay people, but rather the leftist wing of LGBTQIAs, want to indoctrinate children and they are fighting to do it in a way you would expect. They are using programmed children to regurgitate their beliefs and to be vulgar as they protest. They’re also teaching them to lie. The teachers, with the help of school officials, are calling it the ‘Don’t say gay bill,’ although the bill does not say anything of the sort.

WOKE EDUCATION IN ACTION

Peak leftist woke derangement is teaching elementary school children to say “Fuck DeSantis” in the name of love and tolerance 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kOj0xyI089 — David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) March 4, 2022

Democratic Reps. @Mike_Grieco, @CarlosGSmith & @repmattwillhite return to House floor with tape over their mouths. “Gay” is handwritten across the black tape. pic.twitter.com/Q33n0Oi3CL — Jason Delgado (@byJasonDelgado) March 3, 2022

MORE WOKES

“I’m telling you, those conservative Christians…they need to die….they need to get covid and die.”

(Name Withheld, she has since been fired) – 8th Grade Teacher – Colleyville Middle School

Partial Transcript:

We have a political system that will not allow us to (??) so we’re vaccinating like the flu…which is, you know …get the flu vaccine if you want but you can’t- don’t “tread on me” -but it’s too late – it would have had to have been immediate. If we would have done it immediately, it’d already be gone – that’s what’s frustrating. The rest of my life is impacted because of politics? Because of conservative Christian crap? I’m telling you, those conservative Christians…they need to die….they need to get covid and die.

WATCH

AND MORE

Does she indoctrinate?

Why?

