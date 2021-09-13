Real Facts of COVID-19

















We know that much of the raw data underlying the CDC statistics are inflated through data collection in the hospitals and healthcare system. Nonetheless, even if we just look at the raw CDC data and evaluate, the risks are grossly exaggerated.

Stats put together by a Twitter user are taken directly from the CDC reports that cloud the real numbers as much as possible.

♦ Facts as of 9/4/21:

TOTAL CASES (US): 40,048,255 TOTAL DEATHS (US): 643,858



♦ DEATHS BY AGE:

50-64 years: 106,674 (.27% of total cases) 65-74 years: 144,020 (.36% of total cases) 75-84 years: 173,655 (.43% of total cases) 85+ years: 185,188 (.46% of total cases)



♦ TOTAL DEATHS account for 1.6% of total cases.

78.1% of TOTAL DEATHS are over the age of 65. 94.7% of TOTAL DEATHS are over the age of 50. 6% of TOTAL DEATHS are attributed to Covid only. 94% of TOTAL DEATHS have an average of 2.9 co-morbidities (12/6/20).



COVID-19 and the vaccine are being used to further something. You decide what that something is.

Related















