OSHA doesn’t record adverse vaccine reactions

On Friday, Lara Logan hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight and opened with Biden’s use of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as the compliance mechanism to enforce mandatory COVID vaccination as a requirement for continued employment.
She compared it to his May announcement earlier this year. The Biden administration modified the rules so OSHA would not have to keep records of vaccine reactions as workplace injuries until May 2022. Prior to that, they were required to report adverse reactions as workplace injuries.
It was a complete reversal. You can see the current guideline below. Notice how they say they do “not wish to disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts.” Notice as well that the reward is companies don’t have to record adverse effects, saving them from potential lawsuits or claims.
This is all particularly interesting now that OSHA has been charged with creating a ‘rule,’ that is actually a law, to force companies to mandate vaccination of employees.
OSHA FAQS
Vaccine Related
Are adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine recordable on the OSHA recordkeeping log?
DOL and OSHA, as well as other federal agencies, are working diligently to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts. As a result, OSHA will not enforce 29 CFR 1904’s recording requirements to require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination at least through May 2022. We will reevaluate the agency’s position at that time to determine the best course of action moving forward.
According to VAERS Website: There were over 675,000 adverse reactions reported to the COVID vaccine listed this year……….and 14,701 reported deaths………..of course they want to keep it hidden!!!!
On one thing about the “very elderly”, do they actually get “adequate” health care. Reports over the years in so many have shown not only sub-standard, but atrocious care, including physical assaults.
Is OSHA trying to limit the liability of corporations if the result is a Vaccine death related injury. Maybe this could be the basis for striking the rule down, even though the rule is a stretch from the actual legislation.
Dershowitz can’t say whether courts will strike it down but does think there should be a mandate. He bases it upon his own age and the fear of the unvaccinated will infect him. If the “Vaccinated” can infect others, it follows that a Vaccinated can infect another vaccinated individual.
Virtually everything to do with Covid from the very beginning has been so manipulated and political with little basis in science that no one truly knows its full scope and affect. And Fauci has been the biggest impediment to learning by causing so many in the medical community to be fearful in rocking the boat. A doctor on Newsmax showed just this after questioning Fauci on the Israeli data. He ended up agreeing on masks, vaccines etc., and the need for “Government” to tell them what to do.
No one, not one person in media seem to care about the how pervasive the Covid death statistics keep climbing. Dr. McCullough has said if there were around 50 deaths from a vaccine it would have already created concerns, yet there were 150 around February, and now we are up to around 14,000+. How many in the general public are even aware how significant that is.
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
But for some reason Fauci has changed his vision of science from pre-Covid to now.
https://twitter.com/bravojourno/status/1437255995625979906
As of July, the combined adverse vaccine reaction databases of the US, EU, and UK reported more than 5 million adverse reactions and 40,000 deaths. This information until recently was available on Google, but Google now hides it, and a search only pulls up Big Pharma propaganda that adverse reactions are “rare.” you won’t see these numbers on the MSM !!!