OSHA doesn’t record adverse vaccine reactions

















On Friday, Lara Logan hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight and opened with Biden’s use of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as the compliance mechanism to enforce mandatory COVID vaccination as a requirement for continued employment.

She compared it to his May announcement earlier this year. The Biden administration modified the rules so OSHA would not have to keep records of vaccine reactions as workplace injuries until May 2022. Prior to that, they were required to report adverse reactions as workplace injuries.

Watch:

It was a complete reversal. You can see the current guideline below. Notice how they say they do “not wish to disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts.” Notice as well that the reward is companies don’t have to record adverse effects, saving them from potential lawsuits or claims.

This is all particularly interesting now that OSHA has been charged with creating a ‘rule,’ that is actually a law, to force companies to mandate vaccination of employees.

OSHA FAQS

Are adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine recordable on the OSHA recordkeeping log?

DOL and OSHA, as well as other federal agencies, are working diligently to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts. As a result, OSHA will not enforce 29 CFR 1904’s recording requirements to require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination at least through May 2022. We will reevaluate the agency’s position at that time to determine the best course of action moving forward.

