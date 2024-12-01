Real Hope & Change: Kash Patel and Sheriff Chronister

By
M DOWLING
-
1
12

We can now believe this administration is very serious about making the changes promised during the campaign. Kash Patel will serve as the FBI Director, and Sheriff Chad Chronister will serve as the DEA administrator.

The only thing we have to worry about is the Senate.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz