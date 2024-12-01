Elon, Vivek Shocked That Dems Debanked Melania and Barron Trump

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk were in disbelief and outraged upon learning that Melania and Barron Trump were debanked. The cancel culture Democrats have no bottom line.

Melania’s and Barron’s accounts were closed after the riot in the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, after Donald Trump lost the sketchy election.

The First Lady divulged those details in her memoir. Her memoir is now a number-one seller.

After the Capitol riots, Donald Trump faced a blanket ban on social media. Melania said she and Barron felt the viciousness of cancel culture after January.

“It is troubling to see financial services withheld based on political affiliation,” Melania said. Melania also said she lost out on a media initiative because the private equity firm backing the initiative chose “not to honor our agreement due to personal animosity towards my husband.”

This took place in October. It’s surprising Elon and Vivek didn’t know.

After she left the White House, she was debanked, her email service provider terminated her agreement, and a university refused her foster care donations. They decided they could no longer accept her charity.

She said it was sad because the people hurt were the foster children who didn’t have a scholarship. That was only one of the canceled projects. She said she believes the cancel culture is still going on, and it is because of her political beliefs.

Imagine the level of fascism. The government was behind the debanking of the family of a President of the United States. Banks don’t do that on their own. They are pressured into it by a corrupt administration.

A “raw abuse of power.”

The entirety of the Joe Rogan <> Marc Andreeseen podcast is fascinating, but please, please listen to this part. The abuse of power within unaccountable (and arguably unconstitutional) federal agencies has become so extreme the stories are almost unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/wwwEifM41U — Austen Allred (@Austen) November 27, 2024

