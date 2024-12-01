Mayor Adams Is “Eager to Work with Donald Trump”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Tunku Varadarajan, writing for the Wall Street Journal, that he is eager to work with Donald Trump. “I spoke with him three times immediately after the election,” he said in an interview in his office, and then once more at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, where the two “exchanged pleasantries” at a mixed martial arts fight.

Mr. Adams explains what’s gone wrong with his party and why Ms. Harris lost. “We became ideologues. We’re talking at people and not to people or with people. We’ve stopped listening to working-class people.” Instead, the party “listened to the ideologues, calling Donald Trump ‘Hitler.’ We allowed our party to have the issues be hijacked. People were talking about housing, migrants, our borders, affordability.” But the party made “other issues its battleground.” He gives examples: “Things like who should be sharing a bathroom. Should men play women’s sports? When you’re worried about unemployment, that’s not what you want to hear. That should not be at the top of your list of debates.”

Public safety and migrants were uppermost on many voters’ minds, says Mr. Adams. He describes how people were “really riled up about migrants and asylum seekers” at town halls. “We are a country of immigrants. But we heard the loudest complaints from immigrant communities.” He’s frustrated by changes in the law made by his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, “and an extremely far-left city council head at the time,” that prohibit the NYPD from informing Immigration and Customs Enforcement when a migrant commits a crime.

He said he has a cordial relationship with Mr. Trump. No doubt his best opportunity for a pardon is with Donald Trump should he be convicted of pay-to-play. However, he has continually complained about the sanctuary city and no bail policies that were leading to the destruction of New York City. He wants to save his city.

Newsom Is a Different Story

Gavin Newsom is destroying California with bad policies. He is blind to the murders, thefts, and an economy that has collapsed the private sector employment. New York City isn’t doing any better. However, Newsom hasn’t become enlightened enough to fix the problems. He wants to be president based on his record of abject failure.

