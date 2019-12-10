Real Story of the Day About Swamp Critter IG Horowitz’s Report

The story of the day from the Horowitz report isn’t the report itself, it’s the fact that John Durham said don’t believe it.

The probe of the opposing candidates’ campaign began on the thinnest of reasons. Horowitz claims it was enough to begin the probe of the opponent’s campaign. Former U.S. Attorney John Durham today called out Michael Horowitz for his conclusions that the origins of the investigation were legitimate.

Durham and Attorney General Bill Barr basically told Americans the report was bunk and don’t believe Horowitz, who, in fact, cleared Comey, McCabe and the lot of them.

The other story of the day is the media isn’t telling Americans the truth. They are trying to keep them dumbed down.

THE SHOCKING REASON THEY OPENED THE PROBE

Brett Tolman, a former U.S. attorney was on with Bill O’Reilly this evening and went over the report with O’Reilly.

Tolman explained that this probe began on the thinnest of reasons.

“One of the first things is as they opened this investigation based on a one friendly foreign government comment, basically, a dialog between Papadopoulos and an agent of a friendly foreign government,” Tolman said

That was Australia, right? In a bar?

“That’s correct.”.

“OK.”

Tolman continued, “Very, very low threshold to open that investigation. Then throughout, I took some notes just like you did, you have to take notes if you’re trying to get that much information. You have a, you know, you have individuals that know there are inconsistencies and while they don’t let the FISA court know, there’s one thing in there that was very, very, I guess, telling to me. They didn’t let the DOJ counterparts know that they’re required to let DOJ know that there are issues with credibility or there’s inconsistencies in what they’re going to present. But worse than that, they even had evidence that undermined the very heart of what they were going to use to persuade the FISA court to give them their surveillance…”

They kept the facts of the dossier secret.

They said nothing about the dossier which was paid for by an opponent. They didn’t give any heads up.

Tolman said, “I thought it was telling that the handler of Carter Page, sorry, of Steele, the handler of Steele indicated that he knew that the Fusion G.P.S. work that he was doing was politically motivated.”

THE ERRORS AND THE DEFENSIVE BRIEFING

The 17 omissions and errors in the report are more than a compilation of mistakes. That many mistakes is not reasonable or acceptable.

Tolman said, “I’ve never seen more than one or two minor mistakes in a probable cause statement, which is the statement you would use to get surveillance. But I think about the fact that it’s a little part of the report and maybe no one’s going to talk about it, but there’s a little part of that report that says that it was a judgment call to not give a defensive briefing.”

“A defensive briefing would be you’re so concerned about Russia meddling in the election that you go to Trump, the candidate, and you indicate that you have information, people need to be unawares and they’re very worried about it. They had no allegation that Trump was involved.”

That should not have been a judgment call. The FBI told Sen. Feinstein when she had a possible Chinese spy on staff. They alerted McCain about similar issues with a Russian intrusion.

The reason they didn’t tell Trump is that they were gunning for him.

JIM JORDAN DEALT WITH THE PHONE RECORDS

One of the issues brought up today concerned phone records of attorneys and other political opponents of Adam Schiff.

Adam Schiff secured the phone records of his opponents. That is unacceptable and Rep. Jordan addressed it with Goldman today.

Attorney Daniel Goldman admits that he and Mr. Schiff publicized the phone records of a President’s personal attorney, a reporter, and Mr. Schiff’s political opponent.

That’s as odious as it gets.

ALL THE THINGS THEY FORGOT

COMEY LIED

You can’t believe anything Jim Comey says. He is so arrogant and smug that he thinks he has the right to lie about anything and everything. He’s gotten away with it so far, so, why not?

Disgraced former FBI director James Comey claimed he called Fox News and said he was willing to go on to tell them the truth and “answer all questions.” He then claimed about Fox that “they just canceled” and “must have read the report.”

A Fox News spokesperson stated, “James Comey was not booked and was never confirmed to appear on Fox & Friends.”

