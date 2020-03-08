Realizing the truth, Biden says “we can only re-elect Donald Trump”

Former vice president Joe Biden spoke at a rally before thousands in Kiener Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday. Despite his speech lasting only seven minutes with teleprompters in several locations, Biden couldn’t say his name, slurred and jumbled up his words, and told the crowd they had to re-elect Donald Trump.

His staff is just as bad. On the evening of Super Tuesday, they told anyone supporting Donald Trump how little they thought of them — not decent and brave like them, inferior to them.

THE 7 MINUTES OF HELL SPEECH

“We cannot win this re-election……we can only re-elect Donald Trump.” He realizes the truth, finally.

Here’s more:

He was cheered for this one:

THEY THINK VERY LITTLE OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Joe Biden, and whoever wrote this tweet out for him, think they are better than anyone who supports Trump. At least we know what they think of us. Biden supporters are “decent, brave, and resilient people. We are better than you,” and obviously anyone who supports him is not decent and brave.

James Woods believes the plan is to put Hillary Clinton in his place at the convention. It is hard to believe the Democrats are serious with this man.

Joe Rogan said, “Stop. Pause. He can’t be president … listen, we cannot play any games here. Folks, this is a really old man. Who can’t talk.”