Melania Responds with Grace to Hillary’s Jealous Jab

Hillary goes low, and Melania goes high!

Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested current first lady Melania Trump “should look closer to home” when it comes to her cyberbullying campaign.

She appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday night when she slapped Melania with her gratuitous smear.

Clinton was asked, “What do you honestly think of first lady Melania Trump’s cyberbullying initiative?”

“I think she should look closer to home,” Clinton replied, digging at President Donald Trump’s tweeting while she smirked with self-satisfaction.

One thing you can count on is Hillary will never act kindly or graciously towards a rival.

The three pillars of Melania Trump’s Be Best initiative addresses well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse.

According to the official White House website, “Mrs. Trump believes that children should be both seen and heard, and it is our responsibility as adults to educate and reinforce to them that when they are using their voices — whether verbally or online — they must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion.”

Melania also suffers the slings and arrows of the media’s hatred when it comes to her program, but suggests all who criticize her do something good for their community.

Watch:

THE GRACIOUS FIRST LADY

Melania Trump responded to Hillary Clinton’s criticism with elegance and grace. “My initiative is meant to promote the positive actions happening in our communities.”

The First Lady has publicly acknowledged that she’s aware of the scrutiny brought on by the President’s use of Twitter but said that the skepticism won’t stop her from addressing the issues.

She also encourages “everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities.”

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020