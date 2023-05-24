Recap of the Corruption in Government, Most Notably the DOJ – FBI

We have a new IRS whistleblower who will join his boss in testifying publicly about corruption in the Hunter Biden probe. This follows the removal of their entire team from the Hunter Biden investigation.

A new letter shows this corruption has been going on for years and no one would do a thing about it.

Just the News reported about the new IRS whistleblower:

The SSA came forward in late April, alleging that federal prosecutors had engaged in “preferential treatment and politics” to prevent charges from being filed against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. The whistleblower further alleged that his entire team had been sidelined after he made protected disclosures.

He also asserted that Biden appointees had limited the ability of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to pursue charges against his son by refusing to grant Weiss permission do so within their jurisdictions.

The original whistleblower accused the Biden administration of mishandling the Hunter Biden investigation. That was followed up with the Biden DOJ removing the entire team from the investigation.

The FBI’s delay in producing a single, unclassified record is unacceptable. This doc raises concerns that VP Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme.

Director Wray can’t hide this document from the American people.

THE FD-1023

Also today, the FBI refused to hand over the FD-1023.

According to a whistleblower, the FD-1023 exposes an “alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

The whistleblower said the document “includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.”

IF THEY DON’T COOPERATE

If the FBI doesn’t cooperate, Republicans are discussing holding the FBI Director in contempt. Rep. Comer spoke with Sen. Grassley about using extreme measures so the whistleblower can come forward with details about the FD-1023.

As Jesse Watters says in the clip below, “they’ve screwed us over for years now,” and the American peoples’ patience is wearing thin.

🚨The FBI failed to comply with my subpoena. The FBI’s delay in producing a single, unclassified record is unacceptable. This doc raises concerns that VP Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme. Director Wray can’t hide this document from the American people. @JesseBWatters pic.twitter.com/tvvQFhfSkv — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 23, 2023

Related