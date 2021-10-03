Record pileups causing shortages! Manufactured crisis?

















We let everyone and everything into the country but cargo. What is wrong with this picture?

Ports in New Jersey and New York, as well as in Texas and Georgia, have seen record pileups.

Turnaround time for container ships has increased across the country.

Southern California ports face the greatest delays as they handle nearly half of all US imports.

Shipping delays are piling up across the country as multiple US ports hit record backlogs. Southern California, which handles nearly half of incoming goods has 60 huge cargo ships lined up.

The fourth-largest port, Port of Savannah, has 20 containers waiting to dock.

The Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority Griff Lynch told The Wall Street Journal that the boom in e-commerce has contributed to the backlog of cargo ships.

“Because of all this extra freight being imported, it’s creating a backlog from the ship side to the dockside to warehouses and across the whole supply chain,” Lynch told The Journal.

Or, is it something else? Some think it’s a manufactured crisis:

A map of ship traffic doesn’t show much. A close up of the ports like Long Beach where there are 40-75 ships stacked up waiting for load/unload supports your statement more. The Long Beach anchorage areas are full and they’ve started to stack up out by Catalina island. pic.twitter.com/QFAaVxhV0M — lost target (@OsunaTim) October 2, 2021

I don’t know where you got your map, but this shot of my chart plotter I took last month of 45 container ships outside of Los Angeles. I hear that it’s still backed up today. pic.twitter.com/ieIOYkRZct — Boat bum (@roadrunnerboats) October 1, 2021

This was in March and not much improvement since:

