Red Francis: George Floyd Protests (Riots) Are Jesus’s Good Samaritan

















The Pontiff, Pope Francis, issued a remarkable mini-video message on the Fourth World Meeting of Popular Movements on social justice yesterday, a “mini encyclical” as someone noted. It included comparing the Parable of the Good Samaritan to the protests over the death of George Floyd.

His dictum explains — in his mind — that we cannot go back to normal. He appears to support the lockdowns and much of what The Great Reset happens to expound.

His praise of the anarcho-communists of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, who hurt, killed, robbed, and burned ostensibly over George Floyd was the most stunning:

Do you know what comes to mind now when, together with popular movements, I think of the Good Samaritan? Do you know what comes to mind? The protests over the death of George Floyd. It is clear that this type of reaction against social, racial, or macho injustice can be manipulated or exploited by political machinations or whatever, but the main thing is that, in that protest against this death, there was the Collective Samaritan who is no fool! This movement did not pass by on the other side of the road when it saw the injury to human dignity caused by an abuse of power. The popular movements are not only social poets but also collective Samaritans.

In these processes, there are many young people who feel hope, but there are many other young people who are sad, who perhaps in order to feel something in this world need to resort to the cheap consolations offered by the consumerist and narcotising system. And others, sad to say, others choose to leave the system altogether. The statistics on youth suicides are not published in their entirety. What you do is very important, but it is also important that you succeed in transmitting to present and future generations the same thing that inflames your hearts. In this you have a dual task or responsibility. Like the Good Samaritan, to tend attentively to all those who are stricken along the way, and at the same time, to ensure that many more join in: the poor and the oppressed of the earth deserve it, and our common home demands it of us.

He’s no fan of capitalism but sure seems to love communistic-syle systems.

He supports communist universal basic income, wealth redistribution, and the popular economy.

In past meetings, we talked about urban integration, family farming, and the popular economy. We have to go on working together to make them a reality, and now let me add two more: the universal wage and shortening the workday.

A basic income (the UBI) or salary so that everyone in the world may have access to the most basic necessities of life. It is right to fight for a humane distribution of these resources, and it is up to governments to establish tax and redistribution schemes so that the wealth of one part of society is shared fairly, but without imposing an unbearable burden, especially upon the middle class. Generally, when conflicts arise in this matter, it is the middle class that suffers most. Let us not forget that today’s huge fortunes are the fruit of the work, scientific research, and technical innovation of thousands of men and women over generations.

Shortening the workday is another possibility: the minimum income is one, the reduction of the working day is another possibility and one that needs seriously to be explored.

He’s a big supporter of social justice, which, in the USA, is defined by Barack Obama and it is communism. Pope Francis says it’s part of the church teachings.

As part of the conclusion, Pope Francis wrote: Let us reaffirm the commitment we made in Bolivia: to place the economy at the service of the people in order to build a lasting peace based on social justice and on care for our Common Home. Continue to promote your agenda of land, work, and housing. Continue to dream together. And thank you, thank you very much, thank you for letting me dream with you.

“Bolivia?” The communist dictatorship?

I love the Catholic Church, but this Pope — no thanks!

Watch:

Pope Francis’ message today to meeting of ‘Popular Movements’.

It begins with: “Dear social poets … ”

Wonderful, no-holds-barred reflection on the state of the world & how we should respond.

Video (Spanish, with English subs):https://t.co/ib0etAh0xN — Kevin O’Higgins, S.J. 🕊️ (@kevohsj) October 16, 2021

Related















