Are We Looking at Contact Tracing the World?

















The Expose UK reported that Dr. Robert Young believes the vaccination is a guise to literally put metallic, magnetic properties in our bodies to remotely test human beings. The patent an Israeli law firm took out last month suggests that could one day happen.

Dr. Young was referring to patent US11107588 B2: Methods and Systems of Prioritizing Treatments, Vaccination, Testing And / Or Activities While Protecting the Privacy of Individuals. It is downloaded HERE. It is tied to an Israeli patent and trademarking firm.

The goal is to contact trace all vaccinated human beings in the world.

This is what the abstract of the patent says:

System and methods for anonymously selecting subjects for treatment against an infectious disease caused by a pathogen. The system comprises a plurality of electronic devices comprising instructions to generate an ID and, when in the proximity of another such electronic device, one or both electronic devices transmit/receive the ID to/from the other electronic device. Then, a score is generated based on a plurality of such received IDs. Additionally, based on information received from a server, relevant treatment instructions are displayed to the subjects based on the received information and the score. The server comprises instructions for sending to the plurality of electronic devices the information to be displayed with the relevant treatment instructions to generate a prediction of the likelihood of a subject transmitting the pathogen, based on the score of the subject.

There is far more detail on The Expose which is meant to back up Dr. Young’s statement. We haven’t looked into it yet.

This is similar to what the World Economic Forum wants to do in that they want to test the blood of vaccinated people, give them a QR scan, put the information together with blockchain technology, then provide them with a COV Pass based on the test.

