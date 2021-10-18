This Is What Happened by 11-3-20 in the Most Secure Election Ever

















The following clip is a great summary of what went wrong with the presidential election of November 3, 2020, and, yes, it was corrupt as hell.

Do you remember the Time Magazine article by Molly Ball in early February? The article was a proud summary of much of the corrupt, unethical activities that influenced the election towards Joe Biden. Mark Levin went through that and much more on his show last night.

If you didn’t watch, do watch this clip, make notes, and please tell your state representatives that you want these actions made illegal. Republicans can’t win under these conditions. While this is going on, Democrats want to make it even worse with The John Lewis Act and HR1/S1.

Our election is under attack, and anyone who is on Facebook and cares about this might want to get off FB now. There are other forums — CloutHub, Gab, Parler, Gettr, MeWe, Telegram, and others.

Watch:

Related















