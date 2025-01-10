Red Pope Promotes Migrants & Sends Trump-Trashing Cardinal to DC

The Red Pope said Thursday that migrants shouldn’t be seen as a “problem to be managed.” They should be valued for their dreams and talents. He also sent a Trump-hating, open-border Cardinal to D.C.

Trust All Migrants

“I find it greatly disheartening to see that migration is still shrouded in a dark cloud of mistrust rather than being seen as a source of empowerment,” the pontiff proclaimed

in his yearly address to members of the diplomatic corps.

Migrants “have dignity and resources that they can offer to others; they have their own experiences, needs, fears, aspirations, dreams, skills and talents,” he said.

What is needed is an international effort to confront the phenomenon of migration by creating “safe, regular pathways,” the pope proposed.

Archbishop Vigano said the Pope is in league with the World Economic Forum. That seems about right.

He said we need to look at why they are leaving “so that leaving one’s home to look for another is a choice and not a necessary means of survival.”

All those single men from nations that are our enemies are probably not always coming for a necessary means of survival.

He wants us to figure out illegal immigration and somehow eliminate the causes. One reason for this is the Catholic Church expedites migration for billions of dollars.

The Red Pope also addressed the climate extremism to which he adheres.

The Red Pope Sends a Trump Hater to DC

Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Robert McElroy, a vocal defender of migrants and critic of Donald Trump’s first administration, as the next archbishop of Washington, DC.

He dislikes Trump and could be a thorn in the President’s side. I wonder if one of the Soros or Schwab family recommended the appointment.

Cardinal McElroy, 70, strongly supports Francis’ priorities on refugees, the environment, and welcoming LGBTQ Catholics. He will succeed Cardinal Wilton Gregory, 77, who was the first African-American Archbishop of Washington, DC.

He’s in the right place. D.C.’s a sewer of communism.

Francis has filled the College of Cardinals with leftists and they vote for the next pope.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email