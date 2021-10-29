Red Pope Told Biden He’s Glad He’s a Good Catholic

















THE GOOD CATHOLIC AND THE RED POPE

According to Joe Biden on Friday, Pope Francis told the figurehead President that he should continue receiving communion, and the Pope is happy that Biden is a “good Catholic.”

This pronouncement from the Pope, if true, is as the American bishops prepare to deny communion to politicians who push abortions. It would include Joe Biden, John Kerry, and Nancy Pelosi.

Biden revealed the details of his lengthy talks with Francis as he was greeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome.

Asked if he discussed abortion with Francis, Biden said he hadn’t.

“We just talked about the fact he was happy I was a good Catholic, and I should keep receiving communion,” Biden said.

If this is true, the Red Pope stands for nothing.

Francis has spoken out against the moves by some American bishops to permit individual bishops to deny communion to politicians who support abortion, the killing of the unborn to the moment of birth. Only six other developed nations, including China, have as extreme an abortion law as the United States.

Biden As a Fool on the World Stage

Joe Biden’s deteriorating mental state was evident today at the Vatican. We are also beginning to wonder about the Red Pope, who allegedly told Joe he’s a good Catholic and should keep receiving communion.

Joe Biden — our dementia-ridden ‘president’ — just told the Pope he is “a famous African American baseball player in America.” It was some inaccurate reference to a fake story he told the Pope about Leroy Stachel Page.

Watch:

Biden joked badly about being 60 years of age. Biden was born on November 20, 1942, and will soon be 79. If there is one thing he might want to not joke about, it’s his age. Chris Cuomo, another ‘good Catholic’ who loves abortion, was live on air to praise Joe.

Watch:

Biden to the Pope: “You’re 65, I’m 60” pic.twitter.com/88edqT8rmE — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 29, 2021

