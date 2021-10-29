Biden BBB Bill: “No Sane Country Would Do This to Their Own People”

















The new 2,468 page BBB (Build Back Better) reconciliation bill still includes unconditional mass amnesty, uncapped low-wage foreign labor for Big Tech Oligarchs, and provides free child tax credits to illegal aliens. BBB puts foreign citizens first, American citizens last. ~ Stephen Miller

As with prior bills, Biden’s so-called compromise bill sunk by progressives (communists) yesterday, gives amnesty and green cards to 7 or 8 million illegal aliens — future Democrats. Green cards are a rapid, guaranteed path to citizenship. This is despite the Parliamentarian advising them it can not be in a reconciliation bill.

Democrats unveiled the package Thursday. It includes a provision that will provide green cards, and eventually naturalized American citizenship, to millions of illegal aliens who can claim they entered the United States more than a decade ago.

It would allow for a lot of fraud. In truth, we don’t even know how many illegal aliens it represents. Most think it’s a lot more than eight million.

The amnesty would change the Immigration Reform and Control Act’s (IRCA) registry date so that illegal aliens could secure green cards if they can prove they arrived in the U.S. before January 1, 2010.

It’s a sure way to turn the entire nation deep blue in record time. It would turn Texas and Florida blue in no time at all.

NO SANE COUNTRY WOULD DO THIS

We also know they will import foreign workers for all jobs with no caps for ten years. They too will get green cards. The COO of Thiel Capital explains that “no sane country would do this to their own people,” by changing the demographics and replacing them with foreigners.

This reconciliation bill isn’t about a budget. It’s about mass amnesty for illegal immigrants and unlimited cheap labor for big corporations. pic.twitter.com/OsgV1AG6XN — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 28, 2021

The failed border is the policy to bring illegal aliens to the country to replace Americans:

The Democrat reconciliation bill will provide amnesty to over 8 million illegal immigrants. It’s an outrageous proposal and it MUST be defeated. pic.twitter.com/tC2yQjWoQr — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) October 26, 2021

