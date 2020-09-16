Redfield kills a Dem conspiracy & about the vaccine — Meh

The CDC Director Robert Redfield put one of the phony Democrat conspiracies to bed. Democrats claim President Trump has pressured the CDC to come up with a vaccine. The Director said it’s “absolutely not” happening.
CDC Director Dr. Redfield was asked whether there was any pressure from the administration at any level to speed up vaccine development for political purposes.
His response: “Absolutely not.” pic.twitter.com/PaZ0nDFAZK
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2020
Dr. Redfield thinks we will have a vaccine by the second or third quarter of 2021:
CDC Director Robert Redfield on when a coronavirus vaccine will be widely available to Americans:
“If you’re asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public … I think we’re probably looking at third — late second quarter, third quarter, 2021.” pic.twitter.com/sLqlFzx1Vu
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 16, 2020
ABOUT THAT VACCINE, THE MASK IS BEST
This next comment was strange. He said wearing the mask is safer than a vaccine. [The masks are dirty and allegedly the virus is so small it can get through. I am so confused.]
“I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine, because the immunogenicity may be 70%.”
If true, then everything should be open 100% with mask requirements. Why are some claiming we must wait for a vaccine? Originally, we were told by Dr. Fauci that they won’t work. Then we were told it will protect others, not us.
CDC Director Dr. Redfield: Wearing a face mask will protect people from COVID more than a vaccine.
via @therecount pic.twitter.com/tBXjCWrOfF
— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 16, 2020
It is getting strange, they can’t seem to get their narratives aligned together, read American Thinker–‘Falling for the Biggest Hoax in History’ by Alicia Colon, worth examining.
At the briefing today, there’s one reporter wearing a “valve” mask. Kayleigh was talking about improper mask wearing and right after Roberts is constantly fiddling with his mask while asking his questions. Maybe Roberts should learn how to wear HIS mask. A surgical mask has a forming strip that is supposed to be molded around your nose. ALL the masks the public wears are “nose-loop” masks which are completely ineffective for any purpose. There’s one person who appears to be wearing a “double mask”.
At the end someone screams out “If he’s the law and order President why does he keep breaking the law”. There’s always the “heckler” at the end of briefings. I really wish someone would show Who these hecklers are.