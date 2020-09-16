Redfield kills a Dem conspiracy & about the vaccine — Meh

The CDC Director Robert Redfield put one of the phony Democrat conspiracies to bed. Democrats claim President Trump has pressured the CDC to come up with a vaccine. The Director said it’s “absolutely not” happening.

Watch:

CDC Director Dr. Redfield was asked whether there was any pressure from the administration at any level to speed up vaccine development for political purposes. His response: “Absolutely not.” pic.twitter.com/PaZ0nDFAZK — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2020

Dr. Redfield thinks we will have a vaccine by the second or third quarter of 2021:

CDC Director Robert Redfield on when a coronavirus vaccine will be widely available to Americans: “If you’re asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public … I think we’re probably looking at third — late second quarter, third quarter, 2021.” pic.twitter.com/sLqlFzx1Vu — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 16, 2020

ABOUT THAT VACCINE, THE MASK IS BEST

This next comment was strange. He said wearing the mask is safer than a vaccine. [The masks are dirty and allegedly the virus is so small it can get through. I am so confused.]

“I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine, because the immunogenicity may be 70%.”

If true, then everything should be open 100% with mask requirements. Why are some claiming we must wait for a vaccine? Originally, we were told by Dr. Fauci that they won’t work. Then we were told it will protect others, not us.

Watch the mask comment:

CDC Director Dr. Redfield: Wearing a face mask will protect people from COVID more than a vaccine. via @therecount pic.twitter.com/tBXjCWrOfF — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 16, 2020